Crime Fighting Camaro in North Dakota

Sheriff Chad Kaiser says the Chevy dealership in Jamestown makes the lease payments while the county pays the insurance.

JAMESTOWN, ND (KFGO) – It attracts plenty of attention. It is the second year that an unmarked, black 2015 Camaro has been used as a public relations and traffic law enforcement tool for the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office.

“Wilhelm’s donated the lease to us for the car to do programs with the school kids, it goes around to all the schools, also it is used for patrol during our DOT overtime, our seatbelt overtime, DUI overtime, all of those kinds of things we use that car for.”

The Camaro, with SHERIFF license plates, is fully-equipped with lights in the grille and back window.

Kaiser says the Camaro is popular with his deputies and who drives it is based on how they’ve done issuing citations during special enforcement campaigns.