MN Section 8AA Baseball Highlights: Perham Advances to Section Final

Breckenridge, Wadena-Deer Creek also win

PERHAM, Minn. — The Minnesota Section 8A Baseball Tournament semifinals took place Tuesday afternoon in Perham.

The Yellowjackets and East Grand Forks were the two number one seeds from each region. They played for a spot in the section final.

The Green Wave were in it early tied with the Jackets at three through four innings before Perham scored five runs over the final three innings to take it 8-3 and advance to the section final Thursday.

Hawley and Wadena-Deer Creek played just before Perham and EGF. Nuggets couldn’t get much going. The Wolverines took it 3-0 and play EGF on Thursday for the final spot in the section final.

Breckenridge beat D-G-F to start the day, 5-1 before falling to the Wolverines in its second game.