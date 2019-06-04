MPX Fitness Gets People Outdoors with Summer Boot Camp Series

The hour-long classes focus on utilizing outdoor surroundings like hills and stairs

FARGO, N.D.– Come rain or come shine, the MPX Fitness summer boot camp series is getting people out of the house and enjoying the outdoors.

Classes are offered twice a day on Tuesdays and Thursdays across metro-area outdoor locations.

The hour-long classes focus on utilizing your outdoor surroundings like hills and stairs.

MPX Fitness demonstrates different exercise variations so people of all abilities can participate.

“You’re stepping outside of being behind four walls,” MPX Fitness owner Mariah Prussia said. “We are restricted so much in regards to weather with the different seasons so when we have the opportunity to utilize fresh air, outside and maximize the weather, it’s a great way for people to kick in their endorphins and then try something new.”

Classes are offered at either 5:15 in the morning or 6 in the evening.

The first session ends on June 27th.