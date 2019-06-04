RedHawks Score 10 Unanswered Runs to Beat Lincoln

The Saltdogs took a 5-0 lead in the second inning, but ended up losing 10-5

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks failed to get discouraged when trailing Lincoln 5-0 on Tuesday night.

Two solo home runs and three unearned runs put them in a hole, but they rallied back for 10 unanswered runs to win 10-5.

Chris Jacobs led the Fargo-Moorhead offense with four hits, driving in two runs.

Tim Colwell added three hits.

The rubber match of the series is Wednesday night at 7:02.