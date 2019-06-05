Donny Schatz Embraces Competing in front of Home Crowd

Schatz is back in North Dakota for the World of Outlaws Sprint Series

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series has once again made its way to North Dakota. That means it’s another homecoming for Minot native and West Fargo resident Donny Schatz.

Schatz currently sits atop of the series standings by a slim margin with three wins. In 24 races this season, he has only finished outside of the top 10 twice.

The World of Outlaws continues it’s run in the Peace Garden State with action at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks on Friday.

Schatz is more than comfortable on that home-turf, having won nine of the last twelve races there.

The 10-time defending series champion is plenty use to winning, but feels it is extra special to be able to do it here at home.

“Anytime you get to come home, you get that extra sense of satisfaction because those are the people that really stuck their neck out for you when you first started,” Schatz said. “They come and support you, and cheer you on and give you the ‘atta boy’ or ‘good job.’ It feels like if you can come home and put on a great race and get a win, it feels like you are kind of giving them a gift back.”