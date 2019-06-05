Donny Schatz Presents Check Worth Over $10,000 to Sanford Children’s Hospital

He also met with kids and signed autographs

FARGO, N.D. — Sprint car champion Donny Schatz made an appearance at Sanford Children’s Hospital to meet with kids and sign autographs.

He presented a check worth over ten thousand dollars as part of the “For the Kids” campaign.

The initiative is part of the Tony Stewart Foundation and Schatz says picking Sanford as his charity of choice was a no brainer.

The donation hits close to home for him because he has several nieces and nephews who have been treated there.

“It’s very rewarding, makes you feel you feel complete that you can be able to give something back. Wish we could give a lot more,” Schatz said.

“This really helps us to raise that bar and go to the next level to really do the best that we can for the children,” Theresa Larson, executive director of children’s services at Sanford, said.

The Tony Stewart Foundation donates money to places that help children who are extremely sick or disabled.