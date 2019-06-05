Minnesota woman earns white apron on MasterChef

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) – An exciting update to a story we brought you Tuesday about a Rochester woman competing on FOX’s cooking competition, MasterChef.

We saw in Wednesday’s episode that Shari Mukherjee has earned her white apron which means she gets to move one step closer to becoming MasterChef.

Little Thistle Brewing hosted a watch party for her friends, family and supporters, and as you can imagine, the brewery was full of excitement when she impressed the judges with her cooking.

“You can be from a small town, I mean I’m from Millville which is like 100 people and here I am on MasterChef,” Mukherjee said. “I mean, if you follow your dreams you can do it!

Shari is a mother to two young boys, her husband works in IT at Mayo Clinic. You can see her compete on MasterChef next Wednesday night at 7:00 right here on KVRR.