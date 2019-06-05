RedHawks Give up 14 Runs in Loss to Lincoln

The Saltdogs defeated the RedHawks 14-6

FARGO, N.D. — The RedHawks drop a second game in their series against Lincoln with a 14-7 loss on Wednesday night.

The game started with three scoreless innings before both offenses found their groove.

The Saltdogs got things going with a four-run fourth inning. They followed that up by scoring an additional four runs in both the fifth and sixth innings as well. In the ninth inning, Lincoln would add to the damage with two more runs.

RedHawks tried to keep pace, but were only able to make up half of the deficit.

This is the final home game for the RedHawks before the team heads on the road for a nine-game trip away from their home field.