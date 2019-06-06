Dakota Fusion Looks to Women’s World Cup for Inspiration

The World Cup begins on Friday in France

WEST FARGO, N.D. — This year, the Women’s World Cup will be taking place thousands of miles away in France, but the impact of such an important event is felt right here in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

“Watching athletes that preform at that level is extremely motivating for our players in particular,” Dakota Fusion FC Coach Marco Campoverde said. “A lot of the stars that you are going to see preforming at the World Cup this summer got started in the WPSL which is the same league that we compete in.”

The Dakota Fusion Football Club is full of young women eager to watch the sport’s biggest stars as they compete at the highest level.

“It is really cool to see the players that were still on the team when I was really young still playing now,” Fusion forward Lauren Zanotti said. “The women’s national team, they are known for being the best team in the world so it is really cool that our nation gets represented by them cause they are amazing.”

Amazing may just be an understatement when talking about the US team whose roster is made up of some of the greatest athletes in any sport.

They are the kind of powerful women these young Fusion players are happy to look up to.

“Having positive role models that aren’t just females, but just elite athletes of either gender is super critical because it just motivates and provides a pathway for people to pursue a healthy lifestyle and get involved in athletics at just a super early age,” says Campoverde.

“All of our kids are very excited to follow what is going on with the US Women’s National team and pursue and reach for the standard that they set. ”

“It really shows young female soccer players that they can do that too and that they can do anything they set their mind to,” Zanotti adds.

And like the World Cup does with fans all across the globe, the Fusion will use the competition to bring their own team closer together.

“It’s a great team bonding opportunity to have the kids watch the game and learn from those athletes and just share time together around a mutual interest hobby,” says Campoverde.