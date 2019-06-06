Fargo Air Museum Honors D-Day with Trip Down Memory Lane

The museum showed movies from the D-Day era, offered free popcorn and had discounted gift shop items

FARGO, N.D.– The Fargo Air Museum honors the 75th Anniversary of D-Day.

The community is invited to pay tribute to those who landed on the French beaches of Normandy in 1944.

The museum showed movies from the World War II era.

A Navy veteran visited the museum in honor of his father.

“This happened 75 years ago and they are now in their 90’s,” Fargo Air Museum visitor Bill Peterson said. “You know, there are not many of them around and once they’re gone the stories are gone. So you need to let them talk and listen.”

“We want people to understand the role that the United States played in D-Day and also walk away feeling proud to be in America,” Fargo Air Museum executive director Jackie Williams said.

The first 50 people who entered the museum received pins or stickers to wear in honor of this day.