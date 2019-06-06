Farmers Meet With Sen. Amy Klobuchar in Moorhead

Farmers voiced their concerns about how tariffs on agricultural products imported by China are straining them financially and mentally.

MOORHEAD, Minn.– Senator Klobuchar also stopped by Moorhead to discuss agriculture issues.

Klobuchar hopes to find ways to strengthen the protections for Minnesota farmers and the renewable fuel standard.

She is excited to expand the use of biofuel and rely less on fossil fuels, especially when climate change could play a factor.

“It’s so scary that we don’t have a policy when it’s a worldwide problem,” said Minnesota Senator, Amy Klobuchar. “It’s going to affect customers across the world because you know the areas that are going to get hit. And it’s obviously going to affect our ability to produce.”

Klobuchar says the use of biofuel would decrease the cost to customers and the dependence on foreign energy.