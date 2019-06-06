Video of Moorhead Officer Elbowing Woman Released

FARGO, N.D. – Newly released video shows a Moorhead Police Officer striking a cuffed woman after she spit on him at a Fargo hospital.

Felony assault charges against Officer Matthew Lambert were dropped this week.

Asst. Cass County State’s Attorney Reid Brady says an excessive force expert concluded he was following his training.

Jennifer Thomas was arrested at the Moorhead Buffalo Wild Wings last September for causing a disturbance.

She suffered a broken nose and bruised eye while being taken into custody.

Lambert is on paid administrative leave from the department.