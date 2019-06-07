LIVE: Moon Rocks Land In Fargo

Fargo Public Library Hosting Actual Moon Rocks Friday

They’re over the Moon at the Fargo Public Library over the opportunity to share actual moon rocks and meteorite pieces with the community.

The library is hosting real moon rocks this Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for the Rockin’ On and Spacin’ Out event.

They partnered with the North Dakota State Library to display the rare cosmic stones.

The rocks came with some conditions.

The library had to provide a safe to store them.

Whenever they are on display a security guard needs to be present.

A certified Moon Rock specialist will be there from the State Library to answer any question people have about the moon and meteorite pieces.

Kids can also make their very own moon walk on a bouncy castle.

The rocks are touring the state with the North Dakota State Library.

Their next stop will be in Wahpeton.