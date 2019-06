NDSU’s Otterdahl Finishes Runner-Up in Discus at NCAA Championships

Otterdahl lost to Texas Tech's Eric Kicinski by two inches

AUSTIN, Texas — NDSU thrower Payton Otterdahl won the first Division-I individual track and field titles as part of the indoor season in March.

He came two inches short of earning an outdoor title in the discuss, finishing runner-up to Texas Tech’s Eric Kicinski.

Otterdahl’s best toss came in at 62.48 meters, while Kicinski threw 62.53.