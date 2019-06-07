President Trump: Tariffs on Mexico Cancelled

WASHINGTON – A deal is reached between the U.S. and Mexico ending tariffs that were scheduled to be put in place Monday.

President Trump tweets, “Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to stem the tide of migration through Mexico, and to our southern border.

details of the agreement will be released shortly.”

The taxes the U.S. was planning to put on Mexican imports would have been 5%. It would have gone up to 25% by October.