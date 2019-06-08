NDSU’s Levin Finishes 21st in Heptathlon at NCAA Championships

Receives Honorable Mention

AUSTIN, Texas – (NDSU Athletics) North Dakota State senior Amanda Levin concluded her Bison career with a 21st-place finish in the heptathlon at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday.

Levin finished the seven-event heptathlon with 5,332 points. Texas senior Ashtin Zamzow won the national title with 6,222 points.

On Saturday, Levin posted a mark of 18-09.75 (5.73m) in the long jump and a throw of 108-2 (32.97m) in the javelin. She closed out the heptathlon with a time of 2:17.50 in the 800m – the second-fastest time of her career.

Levin’s heptathlon score of 5,695 from earlier this season stands as the NDSU school record. She also ends her career ranked fourth all-time at NDSU in the outdoor long jump, ninth in the 200m dash, and ninth in the 400m hurdles.