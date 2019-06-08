West Fargo Holds First Street Fair to Kick Off Schedule of Summer Events

Over 70 vendors selling everything from food to clothing were there

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The weather put a bit of a damper on the West Fargo Street Fair, but families were still able to enjoy the city’s first fair of its kind.

More than 70 vendors were at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds selling everything from food to clothes and offering kids’ activities.

The fair was originally planned for the POW/MIA Plaza but was moved because of the weather.

Fairgoers say getting to see the unique items vendors have to offer is one of the highlights.

“I really like the hometown kind of stuff, people put our North Dakota things, our Minnesota things, our Lakes stuff, that’s the fun stuff, everything’s just a huge part of our lives here so it’s fun to find creative things that express that when you’re out other places,” Amber Cote said.

The city says this is just the kick off to a packed schedule of summer events in West Fargo.