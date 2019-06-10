Fatal Crash Sunday Night Near Jamestown

The Stutsman County Sheriff's Office says it happened shortly before 6:30 last night.

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO) – A man died in a rollover crash 3 miles southeast of Jamestown.

The 31-year old driver of the pickup, Caleb Collins, from Edgely, North Dakota, died at the scene over rolling his pickup truck.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by North Dakota Highway Patrol and Jamestown Ambulance.