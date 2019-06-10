“It’s a Top Priority” Gov. Walz Discusses MN Education Budget

MINNESOTA – Gov. Tim Walz says parts of the education budget will make sure it’s equal for people living in cities and rural areas.

The new tax law makes sure farmers who pay property taxes on agricultural land won’t be punished to pay for districts’ budgets. Walz says they used to pay 70% of tax dollars for districts, but only made 10 percent of the population.

The $20 billion education budget maintains four thousand slots for children in pre–kindergarten. It also includes $30 million for school safety improvements including mental health programs.

“This is kind of what we’re supposed to do. It’s a top priority. The reason that it’s the biggest part of our budget is our future is absolutely dependent on the education of our children,” Walz said.

State Sen. Mark Johnson of East Grand Forks calls the budget “a major investment” for giving a per-student funding increase of 2% over the next two years. The Republican says that will be an increase of nearly $700,000 for schools in Thief River Falls and East Grand Forks.