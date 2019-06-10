QB Hotchkiss to Transfer from NDSU Football Program

Holden Hotchkiss was the backup to Easton Stick in 2018.

FARGO, N.D. — The Bison football team has a scholarship to fill.

Quarterback Holden Hotchkiss left the program and intends to transfer, the team announced Monday.

Hotchkiss earned the backup job over Noah Sanders last year in fall camp and appeared in eight games behind Easton Stick.

In the coming season, the Bison do not have Stick, but they do have Zeb Noland – who transferred from Iowa State – as well as Tre Lance, who red shirted for the Bison last year.