Two Suspects in Shooting Death of Fargo Man Charged With Murder

It happened on at 1:00 a.m. on Friday in the 300 block of 6th Avenue North

FARGO, N.D. — The two men accused of shooting a Fargo man to death early Friday morning are in court to hear the charges against them.

19-year-old Kareem Byrd and 30-year-old Charles Harris III, both of Fargo, are charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of 38-year-old Jason Halvorson. Police say Byrd told them he and Harris got into an argument with Halvorson before killing him. Officers say Harris denies that he ever shot at Halvorson.

If they are found guilty, they could face life in prison without parole.

Halvorson’s friends have started a GoFundMe page to pay for his funeral and memorial costs. Click here to access the page.