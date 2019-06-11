CHS Makes Another Major Donation To The Great Plains Food Bank

FARGO, ND — CHS has made another substantial donation to help fight hunger across North Dakota and western Minnesota.

The global agribusiness presented a check for just over $90,000 to the Great Plains Food Bank.

The money was raised through CHS’s annual Harvest for Hunger food, funds and grain drive.

The gift will provide more than 270,000 meals to help feed those in need.

Since 2011, the campaign has raised nearly $1 million.