GoFundMe: Body of Man Found 1 Yr. Ago Recovered

Joseph was reported missing by his family on July 3, 2018 and has not been in contact with his family since June 25, 2018.

UPDATE: A GoFundMe for a missing man last seen in June 2018 in Devils Lake says his body has been recovered.

The fundraiser for Joseph Bruce Sr. says he was going to the Twin Cities because his disabled son, Joseph Jr., was life-flighted to St. Paul Children’s Hospital.

They say the last thing they heard from him was he was “on his way” to meet the rest of his family.

The GoFundMe says the van Bruce Sr. was driving was found empty near Devils Lake weeks later.

“The family fears the worst has happened to him and they have been looking for him ever since. Joe has 5 children and a companion. Unable to work knowing that Joe is still missing is taking a financial toll on the family. And still they continued to search for him…. Your contributions will help the family bring justice and to help defray the costs,” The GoFundMe reads.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

GRAND FORKS, ND — The Grand Forks Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Joseph Bruce Sr.

Joseph was last seen in Devils Lake, ND on June 25, 2018.

Joseph is a 38 year old Native American male, approximately 6’1″ tall, 200 lbs with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information as to Joseph’s current location or his whereabouts during this time frame is asked to contact the Devils Lake Police Department at 701-662-0700 or the Grand Forks Police Department at 701-787-8000.