Fargo Police Issue Dangerous Drug Warning
FARGO, N.D. (June 12, 2019) The Fargo Police Department would like to remind the public of the dangers of using illegal drugs as well as the use of prescription medications outside the prescribed methods.
Recently, there have been stories regarding overdoses occurring over a short period of time. This is often attributed to a “bad batch” of a certain drug. While there are no “good batches” there are definitely times where a drug is more potent due to how it is manufactured. Any time someone puts an illegal substance into their body, they don’t know exactly what is in it.
Unfortunately, law enforcement is usually not aware of the presence of these higher potency drugs until they respond to an overdose. The Fargo Police Department works diligently to investigate drug crimes and identify the sources of these dangerous drugs with the goal of disrupting the flow of them into our community. The public is asked to report any suspicious activity or drug use and abuse to their local law enforcement immediately.
The Fargo Police Department would also like to remind the public of the ND Overdose Prevention and Immunity Law which states: “An individual is immune from criminal prosecution if in good faith that individual seeks medical assistance for another individual in need of emergency medical assistance due to a drug overdose.”
If someone you know is experiencing an overdose, call 911 immediately so the victim can get the necessary medical treatment.