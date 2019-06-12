Fargo Police Issue Dangerous Drug Warning

Courtesy of Fargo Police Department

FARGO, N.D. (June 12, 2019) The Fargo Police Department would like to remind the public of the dangers of using illegal drugs as well as the use of prescription medications outside the prescribed methods.

Recently, there have been stories regarding overdoses occurring over a short period of time. This is often attributed to a “bad batch” of a certain drug. While there are no “good batches” there are definitely times where a drug is more potent due to how it is manufactured. Any time someone puts an illegal substance into their body, they don’t know exactly what is in it.