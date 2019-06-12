Fargo Police Warn About Possible Tainted Marijuana in the Area

The marijuana has been sent to the State Crime Lab in Bismarck to be analyzed.

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo police are warning about a new illegal drug threat…possibly contaminated marijuana sold in Fargo that sent two people to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo this past weekend with serious reactions.

One victim was reported to be in a coma. Another victim is cooperating with narcotic’s investigators as they track down the source of the drug.

Police Chief Dave Todd says some of the suspected contaminated marijuana has been sent to the State Crime Lab in Bismarck to be analyzed to determine what is in the product or if that’s what caused the reaction to the two young girls.

Chief Todd says so far, he’s not aware of anyone else being poisoned by marijuana in the Fargo area.