Plane Heading to Bismarck Makes Emergency Landing at Hector

FARGO, N.D.– A plane heading to Bismarck made an emergency landing in Fargo Wednesday morning.

The American Eagle Airlines jet was taking around 60 passengers from Dallas-Fort Worth to Bismarck.

It landed in Fargo around 2 without any problems.

According to the airport, the plane had a mechanical issue.

A passenger traveling with his wife and two-month-old daughter, says he was relieved to be on the ground.

“Middle of the flight they just told us hey something is wrong with the landing gear and one of our sensors went off, something with the brakes or something, so they needed a longer runway so they decided to come over to Fargo and land here at 2 o’clock this morning,” passenger Ossie Jones said.

Jones and his family planned to head home to Williston once they get back to Bismarck.

Hector says the plane will be checked to ensure safety.