President Trump Approves Disaster Declaration For North Dakota & Minnesota

Covers Damage In Both States Caused By Spring Flooding

BISMARCK, ND — President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for North Dakota and Minnesota due to widespread spring flooding.

Governors Doug Burgum and Tim Walz both requested federal help last month in dealing with flooding that damaged homes, infrastructure, roads and farmland this spring.

The damage is expected to exceed $40 million in Minnesota and $8.5 million in North Dakota.

The declaration triggers financial recovery assistance.

Minnesota counties and Tribal Nations covered under the Major Disaster Declaration include: Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Chippewa, Clay, Cottonwood, Dodge, Faribault, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Grant, Houston, Jackson, Kittson, Lac Qui Parle, Le Sueur, Lincoln, Lyon, Mahnomen, Marshall, Martin, McLeod, Mower, Murray, Nicollet, Nobles, Norman, Olmsted, Pennington, Pipestone, Polk, Ramsey, Red Lake, Redwood, Renville, Rock, Roseau, Scott, Sibley, Steele, Stevens, Swift, Traverse, Wabasha, Waseca, Washington, Watonwan, Wilkin, Winona, and Yellow Medicine Counties and the Prairie Island Indian Community, Red Lake Band of Chippewa, Upper Sioux Community, and the White Earth Nation.

In North Dakota the declaration covers the period from March 21 to April 29 and includes the counties of Adams, Barnes, Cass, Dickey, Emmons, Grand Forks, Grant, Hettinger, LaMoure, Logan, McKenzie, Morton, Pembina, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Steele, Traill and Walsh.

North Dakota Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer and Congressman Kelly Armstrong issued a joint statement.

“This disaster declaration is an important step both in making our communities whole and in protecting against future floods,” the delegation said. “We appreciate the president working with us to provide the state with important federal funding, which will be vital to our recovery and prevention efforts.”