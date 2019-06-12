United Way Reaps Benefits from Eat United Food Truck Feed

Blue Cross Blue Shield of ND hosted the vendors for the second year in a row

FARGO, N.D.– United Way of Cass-Clay is reaping the benefits after a major lunch rush from food vendor-eaters.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota hosted the Eat United Food Truck Feed for the second year in a row.

A portion of the money made from the afternoon event went directly to the United Way.

Food trucks like Smoke My Butt BBQ, Texas Best Express, Potato Brothers and Thunder Coffee were there to give people various lunch options.

“It’s just a great event,” Blue Cross Blue Shield wellness advisor JoVal Wettlaufer said. “There are a lot of people in this community and a lot of people come up to it. We have live music at this event and seven different vendors. I think it’s just a lot of fun being able to set up the vendors and also get out there with the community members.”

Last year, the event raised $1,500.

United Way hopes to raise $2,000 this year.