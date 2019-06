1 Dead, 6 Hurt After Mahnomen County Crash

MAHNOMEN COUNTY, Minn. One person is dead and six others are in the hospital after a head-on crash in Mahnomen County.

Mahnomen County Deputies responded around 5:40 Wednesday night to County Road three and 250th Street.

Authorities say two vehicles collided on a gravel road at the top of a hill.

Four adults and three children are hurt. Six people were life-flighted to Fargo.