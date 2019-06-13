Wild Terra Cider Holds First Vintage Clothes Market

The owner says she was inspired by her own love of vintage clothes

FARGO, N.D. — For chic clothes, good food and live music, look no further than Wild Terra Cider in downtown Fargo.

The cider bar is having its first vintage clothes market, where you can shop from over two dozen vendors.

People can also hang out, play games, listen to music, and of course, enjoy some cider.

The owner at Wild Terra, Breezee Hennings, says she was inspired to put this on because of her own love of vintage shopping.

“As a teenager everyone always shopped at the thrift stores and Savers so this is a nice place as an adult to find those vintage finds… we go to Minneapolis, we’ve gone to vintage markets, and had a nice time so mainly to have that space in Fargo and bring the vintage market to this community,” Hennings said.

The market runs until 10 p.m.