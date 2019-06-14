Kids Kick Off 20th Annual Midwest Kid Fest with Teddy Bear Parade

The event started around 11 with inflatable activities, crafts and life size games

FARGO, N.D.– Kids and their teddy bears get their time to shine thanks to a Fargo Parks event.

The 20th Annual Midwest Kid Fest kicked off with a teddy bear parade.

Children walked along the paths of Island Park smiling and waving with their stuffed animals.

Aside from the food vendors, this event is completely free.

“We’re really about providing opportunities to be active and live a healthy lifestyle and what better way to do that than that you’re having fun and doing something that you don’t get to do every day,” Fargo Park District marketing and communications manager Katie McCormick said. “Midwest Kid Fest is all about being a kid and enjoying everything that we have to offer.”

Officials say between 8,000 and 10,000 people come to Fargo each year to take part.