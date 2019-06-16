Presentation on Notable Local Journalist Jane Swisshelm

ABERCROMBIE, N.D.– Fort Abercrombie is hosting historical presentations about the area.

This week’s topic is Jane Swisshelm; a prominent journalist in the 1860’s who wrote for a newspaper in Saint Cloud Minnesota.

At the time, she was an abolitionist and activist for women’s rights and was the first woman to cover a story from the Senate Press Gallery.

The historical center hosts these events to educate people on the history of the area that not everyone knows about.

“There are many historical figures that get left out of the story, whether they are women or minorities, they get overlooked in our story of history. I think it’s very important for us to remember what they accomplished.”

The presentations are free and happen every Sunday at 2 pm.