15th Annual Blood Drive for Chickens

The goal is to motivate first time donors to get out and give.

FARGO, N.D.–Vitalant teams up with Froggy 99.9 and Buffalo Wild Wings for the 15th annual Blood Drive for Chickens.

Donors met outside Froggy’s studios where Vitalant buses were staffed and ready to go.

Blood letting takes about 45 minutes, and donors are entered to win prizes like concert and game tickets, gift cards or a jet ski.

Every person who donates gets free wings and snacks.

“Our summer blood donations drop dramatically,” said Jenna Steen, Donor Recruitment Representative from Vitalant. We rely on our volunteer blood donors. If you are to have a blood transfusion, it’s from a volunteer blood donor, so we are looking for 100 donors to roll up their sleeves and help save a life.”

If you didn’t get a chance to give blood, Vitalant has a donation center in Fargo and hosts blood drives 60 times a month across the tri–state area.