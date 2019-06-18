RedHawks Shut Out RailCats on Military Appreciation Night

Correlle Prime hit a three-run home run in the fourth to lead the RedHawks to victory

FARGO, N.D. — Offense was in thin supply Tuesday night as the RedHawks returned to Newman Outdoor for the first time in nearly two weeks.

The RedHawks and RailCats combined for just 10 hits, but a three-run home run in the fourth inning by Correlle Prime helped lead Fargo-Moorhead to the 3-0 victory.

Bret Helton pitched 5.2 shutout innings for the RedHawks to earn the win.

The series continues Wednesday night at 7:02.