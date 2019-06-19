Border States Electric CEO To Join Gov. Doug Burgum’s Administration

Tammy Miller will succeed current COO Jodi Uecker who is retiring June 30

BISMARCK, ND — The CEO and board chair of Fargo-based Border States Electric has landed a new job with state government.

Gov. Doug Burgum announcing that Tammy Miller will join the administration as chief operating officer.

Because of her existing commitments, Miller will begin a transition period October 1 and officially join the Governor’s Office on April 1, 2020.

Miller has served as CEO of Border States, the seventh-largest electrical distributor in North America, since 2006.

Under her leadership, the company experienced a fivefold increase in annual sales to nearly $2.5 billion