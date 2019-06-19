Florida Boy Who is Buying Every Cop in the U.S. Donuts Stops in ND

Tyler Carach is on a mission to bring every cop in the United States a donut and thank them for their service.

FARGO, N.D.–A Florida Boy has found the ultimate way to thank police.

“One day I went to the store with my mom and I saw four deputy’s and I wanted to thank them for their service so I asked my mom if I can by them mini donuts with my own money and she said sure,” said Tyler Carach, also known as The Donut Boy. “When I bought them the donuts and thanked them for their service, I chatted with them for a little bit. When we left I asked my mom why they were so excited over a snack, she said it wasn’t the snack, it was because I took the time to say thank you.”

“I was kind of shocked,” said Tyler’s mom, Sheena. “At first I thought he was just playing around with me, but he just kept on about for like 3 days straight. In my mind as a parent I was thinking how do you thank 900,000 police officers and how do you give out that many donuts.”

He started on this mission almost 3 years ago.

“There are no words,” added Sheena. “People ask me all the time like ‘how proud we are of him’ and there are just no words. It’s amazing to see their responses to him for something so simple, just a simple thank you and a donut.”

Local Law enforcement appreciates what Tyler is doing for those who serve.

“They want to be nice, they really respect the profession that we’re in and they want to make the day for cops around the United States,” said Captain Bryan Niewind, North Dakota Highway Patrol.

“It makes me very happy to know that I’m making them happy,” added Tyler. “I want to remind them that people still care, and I want to thank them for their service.”

Tyler has already visited 47 states and delivered more than 90,000 donuts.

“It’s a great opportunity for all the law enforcement agencies to get together, see each other and talk because we’re usually busy out there working and you don’t get to see each other. So this is a great opportunity for us to get together, and he is the one that brought us together,” added Captain Niewind.

They visited Wright County, Minnesota earlier in the day and will continue on their journey next week.

If you would like to donate, click here.