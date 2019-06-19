Mick’s Office Makes Special Burger to Raise Money for Brave Like Gabe Foundation

The burger will be on the menu through Sunday

MOORHEAD, Minn. –Mick’s Office is honoring Perham native and professional runner Gabe Grunewald, who passed away last week after a long fight with cancer.

Mick’s has a specialty burger every week, and this week they’re doing the “Brave Like Gabe” burger.

The burger is on a lettuce wrap to celebrate her healthy lifestyle.

Two dollars from every burger and one dollar of every other burger sold will be donated to the Brave Like Gabe Foundation, which raises money for cancer research.

“Over the years we’ve had a lot of employees and current ownership that were raised in Perham like the runner, so we just wanted to show our support to the family and encourage everyone to make donations as well as stop into Mick’s to try the Brave Like Gabe burger,” general manager Catherine Tefft said.

The burger will be on the menu through Sunday.