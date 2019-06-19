NDSU’s Moton, Larson, Keller Take Home Summit League Track & Field Honors

Akealy Moton won Summit League Outdoor Field Athlete of the year, Don Larson, Stevie Keller Earn Coaching Honors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – North Dakota State freshman thrower Akealy Moton and head women’s track & field coach Stevie Keller were honored Wednesday by The Summit League for their outstanding performances in the 2019 outdoor track & field season.

Moton secured the women’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year award following a fifth-place finish in the shot put at the NCAA Outdoor Championships that earned her first-team All-America honors. She was the highest Summit League women’s finisher at the national meet, and the lone Summit League woman to qualify in a pair of events.

Keller earned his fourth Summit League women’s Outdoor Coach of the Year award after guiding the Bison to their 12 straight outdoor league title. NDSU sent 13 women’s entries to compete at the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds, and four advanced to the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Akealy Moton, North Dakota State

R-Fr. | West Fargo, N.D.

Extended her school record and took home a gold medal in the shot put (56-10.25, 17.33m) at the league outdoor championships

Finished runner-up in the javelin with a toss of 161-5 (49.19m) at the league championships

Earned the women’s 2019 Summit League Championship Field MVP

Scored first-team All-American honors by placing fifth in the shot put at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships with a new school record mark of 57-03.50 (17.46m)

Earned honorable mention All-America honors after finishing 20th in the javelin at the NCAA meet

—-

North Dakota State University head men’s track & field coach Don Larson has been named the 2019 Summit League Outdoor Coach of the Year, the league office announced Wednesday, June 19.

This is the 10th consecutive league outdoor Coach of the Year honor for Larson, who guided the Bison men to their 10th straight conference title and their 11th in 12 seasons of league membership.

The NDSU men went on to earn 14 entries into the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds and advanced six qualifiers to the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

In his 40 years as head coach at NDSU, Larson has led the Bison men to 58 conference team championships.