Customers Go Crazy Over New Aldi Location in Fargo

Along with Dilworth they've opened a store off of 13th Avenue in Fargo

FARGO, N.D.– A new grocery hot spot is up and running in Fargo and customers are going crazy over it.

Aldi now has a second location in our area.

Along with Dilworth they’ve opened a store off of 13th Avenue in Fargo.

An Aldi representative says the chain has wanted a store in Fargo for a long time.

“We’ve been blown away by the response from customers,” Aldi division vice president Matt Lilla said. “We expected there to be some excitement and buzz because of all of the word of mouth and people telling us at the Dilworth store that they want a store on the Fargo side so we knew there would be some customers but it’s absolutely overwhelming how many people have showed up this morning.”

The company is hoping to start construction on another location this fall near 52nd Avenue.