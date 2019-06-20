Major Backup On Interstate 94 After Multiple-Vehicle Crash In Moorhead
No major injuries were reported
MOORHEAD, MN — This was the way things looked on Interstate 94 on Thursday afternoon.
First responder crews responding to a multiple-vehicle crash around 4 o’clock.
It was on I-94 and near the 8th Street South exit ramp in Moorhead.
Traffic in the eastbound lane was backed up for a couple of miles.
Everyone was cleared from the crash scene around 5:30.
It was just one of many crash reports coming in during a very rainy afternoon.