Major Backup On Interstate 94 After Multiple-Vehicle Crash In Moorhead

No major injuries were reported

MOORHEAD, MN — This was the way things looked on Interstate 94 on Thursday afternoon.

First responder crews responding to a multiple-vehicle crash around 4 o’clock.

It was on I-94 and near the 8th Street South exit ramp in Moorhead.

Traffic in the eastbound lane was backed up for a couple of miles.

Everyone was cleared from the crash scene around 5:30.

It was just one of many crash reports coming in during a very rainy afternoon.