Vikings Thielen Hosts Youth Football Camp in Fargo

First Time Hosting Camp in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — All-Pro Minnesota Vikings receiver and Detroit Lakes native Adam Thielen was back in Fargo Thursday to host his Thielen Foundation Football Camp for kids at Shanley high school for the first time.

The camp hosted kids from kindergarten to eighth grade including Thielen’s son, Asher. Fargo was the last stop of his camp for the summer. He started hosting his own camp last season and has since continued it due to his love for youth and football.

Thielen said bringing it close to home is special.

“Every time I do a camp and hang out with kids, it’s probably more fun for me then it is for the kids, running around, throwing the football, even play a little defense against them,” said Thielen. “It’s a special time for me and my family to be out here especially with my son old enough to be able to run around. It’s a lot of fun especially being back here where I’m from, close to home. It’s a special place to me.”

Next up for Thielen, Vikings Training Camp starting July 26th.