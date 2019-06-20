West Fargo Boy Surprised With New Bike And Helmet In The Hospital

The boy was recently hit by an SUV while riding his bike near L.E. Berger Elementary School

FARGO, ND — A West Fargo boy who was recently hit by an SUV while riding his bike near L.E. Berger Elementary School has a new bike.

West Fargo police officers delivered the bike to 8-year-old Donte Bravecrow at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.

Donte turned in front of an SUV last Wednesday at the intersection of 4th Avenue and 7th Street East in West Fargo.

He was wearing a helmet and only suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was not cited.

Police collected donations from employees at city hall, the library, police and fire departments and public works to buy the new bike, helmet and few other gifts.