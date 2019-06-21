Couzin’s Corner: Correlle Prime

KVRR's Nick Couzin Introduces Us to RedHawks 1B Correlle Prime

FARGO, N.D. — As of late, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks offense has the best production from the top half of the batting order. The RedHawks are currently on a four-game win streak.

First baseman Correlle Prime has been a great addition to the lineup with the injury of Chris Jacobs. In 29 games this season, he’s second on the team in RBI and tied for the lead in home runs.

Starting our RedHawks player profiles, Nick Couzin introduces us to the first baseman in this week’s edition of Couzin’s Corner.