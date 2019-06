RedHawks Defeat Chicago Dogs in Series Opener

The RedHawks Took Down the Dogs 8-6 at Newman Outdoor Field

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Moorhead RedHawks continued a six-day homestand with an 8-6 win over the Chicago Dogs at Newman Outdoor field on Friday.

Correlle Prime hit a two-run homerun in the fifth to highlight the night’s offense and lead the team to the victory.

This is the RedHawks fourth win in a row and gives them the series advantage over the Dogs.