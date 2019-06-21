Touchmark at Harwood Groves Raises Awareness for Alzheimer’s on Longest Day of the Year

Alzheimer's is the sixth leading cause of death in the country

FARGO, N.D. –Touchmark at Harwood Groves is raising awareness for Alzheimer’s disease on the longest day of the year.

They say, “the day with the most light is the day we fight.”

The retirement home has a NuStep machine, and someone is riding it from sunrise to sunset. They’re raising a dollar for every minute someone uses it.

There’s also an art gallery tour, yoga and meditation.

“Alzheimer’s affects North Dakota in particular very heavily, to raise awareness for the caregivers, know that we support them, and try to help beat this awful disease,” Anna Lawler, life enrichment coordinator at Touchmark, said.

Touchmark says Alzheimer’s affects nearly six million Americans and is the sixth leading cause of death in the country.