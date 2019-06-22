Six UND Commits Selected in NHL Draft

This is the most Picks for UND since 2013

VANCOUVER, Canada — Six future UND players were taken in the 2019 NHL Draft. That is the most selected for the Fighting Hawks since 2013.

Shane Pinto was the Hawks top choice. He was selected by the Ottawa Senators with the 32nd overall pick. That means three Senator draftees will play for the hawks next season as Pinto joins teammates Jacob Bernard-Docker and Jonny Tychonick who were both drafted by Ottawa last year.

In the fifth round, 2020 freshman Cooper Moore was picked by the Detroit Red Wings. Just six spots later, Harrison Blaisdell was taken by the Winnipeg Jets.

Former Grand Forks Central standout Judd Caulfield went 145th overall to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Rounding out the draft for UND in the seventh round was Jake Schmaltz heading to the Boston Bruins and Massimo Rizzo who got drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes.