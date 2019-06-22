UPDATE: Victims In North Moorhead Rollover Identified

A pick-up with three people inside crashed early Friday morning

MOORHEAD, Minn. — We have an update to a fatal crash from Friday morning.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says 49-year-old Robert Churchman was driving a pick-up in the 33-hundred block of 28th Avenue when it crashed just before seven. He and 30-year-old Crystal Mendoza of Fargo both sustained injuries. Authorities say 52-year-old Timothy Herold of Fargo passed away from his injuries.

Police have not said who was trapped inside the car and who was thrown from the vehicle. First responders also found a service dog inside the vehicle who was treated for minor injuries.