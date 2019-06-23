RedHawks Take Doubleheader From Chicago And Finish Home Stand 6-0

RedHawks Scored 14 runs in doubleheader

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks took a doubleheader from the Chicago Dogs on Sunday. With the two wins, the RedHawks end their six game home stand a perfect 6 and 0.

In game one, Correlle Prime had four of the six RBI as the RedHawks won 6-1.

In game two, the offense stayed hot. Tim Colwell had three RBI and Yhoxian Medina added two as well.

The RedHawks received solid pitching too. Between both starters and the bullpen, they went 14 innings giving up only one run striking out 10.

RedHawks hit the road tomorrow for a four-game set with the Sioux Falls Canaries.