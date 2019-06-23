Streets Alive! Is Back This Summer

the next one will be on August 25 in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — Break out those bikes, skateboards and scooters. Streets Alive is back!

More than three miles of streets were shut down in downtown Fargo so people could get active, whether it meant walking, running, biking, rollerblading or even dancing. Great Northern Bicycle Company is putting on two Streets Alive events this year. The next one is on August 25.

This year the celebration of living an active lifestyle got even bigger with the addition of Roberts Alley to the route.

“I love that people come out and are doing different things, getting active, enjoying the time that they can have with people in the community and just being out on the streets and seeing what downtown can be with all sorts of activity and I love when volunteers come out and they’re encouraging and supportive and are cheering people on,” said Alexis Pearson, director of Great Rides.

Pearson says volunteers are needed for the next Streets Alive event. If you would like to sign up, click here.