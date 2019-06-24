Names Released in Fatal Crash in West Fargo

The driver was injured when he drifted into the wrong lane and struck a parked pickup.

WEST FARGO, ND (KFGO) – 38-year-old Johnny Grey has died following a crash on the 1400 block of 10th St SW in West Fargo.

The driver, 34-year-old Daniel Dalpozzo was injured when he drifted into the wrong lane and struck a parked pickup which then hit another parked car. Neither parked vehicles had anyone in them.

Grey died at the scene. Dalpozzo was transported to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.